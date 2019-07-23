Avert Your Gaze! Leonardo DiCaprio Demanded ‘No Eye Contact’ Policy on New Tarantino's Movie Set

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sees Leonardo DiCaprio team up with Brad Pitt to play a washed up television actor trying to achieve fame and success in the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

It has been claimed that Hollywood superstar, Leonardo DiCaprio, requested that all film crew on the set for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, not make eye contact with him.

The Hollywood reporter has said that DiCaprio’s rather unorthodox request was carried out to help him keep “a carefully crafted air of mastery” on set - whatever that means.

“Some crew members on Once Upon a Time were instructed to avoid making eye contact with him,” a source told the Hollywood reporter.

SonyPicturesEntertainmentIndia's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood gets an IndependenceDay release. Directed by QuentinTarantino & starring LeonardoDiCaprio, BradPitt, MargotRobbie, it is set to release in India in ENGLISH only! #OnceUponATimeinHollywood pic.twitter.com/la57mQFzo3 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) 23 July 2019

​Yet, DiCaprio hardly stands along among actors in making a bizarre request on set. According to well-known reports, actor Gary Busey once requested that all mirrors be removed from his film sets, while Lady Gaga is said to have demanded a mannequin for her dressing room complete with puffy pink pubic hair.

The story in which the claim about Mr DiCaprio surfaces describes him as Hollywood’s “last movie star,” heaping praise upon him for refusing to resort to super hero movies or trying to produce and act in multiple films every year.

Famed movie director, Quentin Tarantino also praised DiCaprio along the same lines, saying that, “he kind of stands alone today, like Al Pacino or Robert De Niro were in the Seventies, where they weren’t trying to do two movies a year. They could do anything they wanted, and they wanted to do this. So that means this must be pretty good.”