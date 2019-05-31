Active Shooter Reported Near Virginia Courthouse (VIDEO)

Shots have been reported near the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and an alert sent out noted at least two victims.

Video recorded outside the government offices by a bystander shows police officers wearing protective gear and armed with assault rifles rushing across the parking lot and lawn as more emergency vehicles arrive.

BREAKING VIDEO: Police responding to possible active shooter situation at Virginia Beach Municipal Center pic.twitter.com/L1ty5eLI02 — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) May 31, 2019

A reporter on the scene reported that people were filing out of one of the office buildings in the complex.

.@TamaraScottWAVY is reporting people are coming out of building 2, which is the operations building. Houses departments like planning, public works, public utilities, etc. — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) May 31, 2019

​Virginia beach city manager Dave Hansen confirmed to local reporter Andy Fox there was an active shooter situation and that the suspect hasn't been apprehended.

