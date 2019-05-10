Register
17:00 GMT +310 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013 file photo, Tommy Robinson the former leader of EDL English Defence League group arrives for an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London

    Charities Slam Tommy Robinson's Offer to Donate MEP Salary to Grooming Victims

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham, File
    News
    Get short URL
    0 01

    As he gears up to stand for the first time as an anti-establishment MEP candidate in the upcoming May 23 European Parliamentary elections, Tommy Robinson has once again managed to evoke the scorn of his critics.

    Tommy Robinson's offer to donate his European Parliament salary to child victims of sex grooming gangs has been slammed as "an insult to survivors of abuse" by woman's rights groups who added that he is "no ally for the children he claims to stand up for."

    A whole host of charities, including the End Violence Against Woman and Girls Coalition, penned an open letter which unanimously rejected the offer by the former English Defence League leader, who is standing as an MEP candidate in the North West of England.

    The open letter, which has garnered the signatures of well over 40 woman from influential organisations says, "those who have suffered sexual and physical abuse were failed by those who should have protected them. But Tommy Robinson is no ally for the children he claims to stand up for."

    "Tommy doesn't care about the rights of women and girls — he is exploiting the pain of survivors and their families to fuel racist hate for his own gain. He is a misogynist and has recklessly put victims at risk for his own moment of media spotlight," they add.

    READ MORE: Strawberry Slam: Tommy Robinson Gets Pelted With Milkshake in Manchester (VIDEO)

    Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, made the pledge to donate his hypothetical salary two weeks ago in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

    There are those however, who don't agree with the open letter's arguments.

    The signatories zeroed in on Mr Robinson's alleged framing of Muslims as being the key perpetrators behind grooming gangs, saying that, "Tommy Robinson's factually incorrect messages about ‘grooming', and his attempt to portray himself as a champion of the cause, are an insult to survivors of abuse."

    Yet, Mr Robinson has bitten back at the claims, reportedly saying of those woman who penned the letter that, "they need to think of the victims, not of their own politicisation of the situation, that money is to go to any victims of sexual exploitation, including Muslims."

    "They are in no position to turn down the money, they shouldn't be. They should be in the position to help victims and if that money helps victims, which it does, gets them off the waiting list for counselling, then they are playing with the victims, not me," Robinson added.

    The news comes on the heels of two separate incidents this month in which Mr Robinson had milkshake thrown over him by critics while he was out campaigning in preparation for the 23 May European Parliamentary elections. Police are said to be investigating the incidents.

    Tags:
    grooming gangs, charity, English Defence League, European Parliament, Tommy Robinson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse