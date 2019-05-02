Strawberry Slam: Tommy Robinson Gets Pelted With Milkshake in Manchester (VIDEO)

After throwing his milkshake at Robinson, the attacker sprinted away while being chased by supporters of the prospective MEP.

Right-wing activist and co-founder of the English Defence League (EDL) Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and who is now campaigning to run for a seat in the EU Parliament as an independent candidate, was in for an unpleasant welcome as he visited Bury, Greater Manchester while trying to attract prospective voters.

As Robinson gave his speech in the town centre, someone threw a strawberry milkshake at him, with the perp being promptly chased down the street by Robinson supporters.

While commenting on this development later, Robinson speculated that his beverage-carrying assailant was probably “some Muslim supporter of course”, as the Independent points out.