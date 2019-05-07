Juncker: Int'l Investment Climate to be Affected if US-China Tensions Not Solved

The statement comes amid an ongoing tariff war between Washington and Beijing, as US President Donald Trump has previously warned that he would increase tariffs on Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent starting on Friday.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker expressed his concerns on Tuesday, noting that tensions between China and the US would negatively affect the investment climate around the world. According to him, a significant portion of global challenges should be seen in the context of the clashes between the two countries.

The official also stressed that Brussels and Washington are in near daily contact regarding trade issues, adding that he trusts Donald Trump when it comes to trade relations between the US and the bloc.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW