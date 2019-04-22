Saudi Arabia Arrests 13 People Suspected of Plotting Terrorist Attacks - Reports

The suspects were apprehended during a preemptive security operation, a spokesperson for the Saudi state security agency said, as cited by the Gulf News newspaper.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Saudi authorities have announced that they arrested 13 people suspected of plotting terrorist attacks in the kingdom, Emirati media has reported.

The suspects, all Saudi nationals, "arranged to carry out criminal acts targeting the country’s security and resources," the official added.

Riyadh did not provide any further details on the affiliation of the suspects to this or that terrorist group or what they were trying to target.

© AP Photo / Hasan Jamali Daesh Claims Attack on Saudi Police Station - Reports

On Sunday, Saudi security forces foiled an attempted attack north of Riyadh, Reuters reported, adding that the suspected attackers were carrying bombs, machine guns and Molotov cocktails. At least four assailants were killed during the operation.

Later in the day, the Daesh terrorist group* has claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters reported.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia