20 Students Injured After Bus Accident in Germany - Reports

A public bus with 28 passengers between the ages of 12 and 57 on board crashed into a tree on Tuesday morning (2 April) in Lichtenau, according to waz.de.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 o'clock, when the bus, while travelling on a country road between Iggenhausen and Grundsteinheim, came off the road for as yet unidentified reasons.

The vehicle was severely damaged apart by the impact of the collision, focus.de reports. At the time of the crash, 28 passengers were aboard the public bus on a county road near Paderborn, including many children on their way to a Paderborn school. Twenty children were injured in the accident, two of them seriously.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW