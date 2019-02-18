Alec Baldwin Ignites Twitter After Calling Donald Trump a 'Threat to Safety'

President Trump is known to have expressed his frustration with Alex Baldwin’s repeated impersonations of him on live Saturday night television, yet this time he seems to have rattled Baldwin’s cage.

Actor Alec Baldwin has caused somewhat of a debate on Twitter after saying that Donald Trump constitutes a "threat to my safety, and that of my family."

Baldwin's comments exploded onto social media on the morning of Sunday, 17 February apparently after Mr. Trump saw Baldwin impersonate him during the opening of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) the night before.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the president didn't appreciate it too much.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 February 2019

Mr Trump then went on to repeat his signature line about the role of media in American public life.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 February 2019

Baldwin, who reprised his role as president Trump on Saturday, 16 February, then issued a few Tweets of his own, starting by saying that, "Trump whines. The parade moves on. #resignalready."

— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) 17 February 2019

Then, later Sunday, Baldwin appeared to single our Trump's second Tweet.

— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) 18 February 2019

The exchange caused a backlash on social media, with some rallying behind Baldwin.

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) 17 February 2019

— Heather Carlson (@Hezzah) 17 February 2019

— Judy (@JudyEqu63949359) 18 February 2019

Yet, there were also those who appear to be holding out little sympathy for Mr Baldwin.

— Stephen (@MadHere106) 18 February 2019

— Mostly Right (@RightMostly) 18 February 2019

— Faye Barth (@CalicoAvenger) 18 February 2019