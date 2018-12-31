Register
18:29 GMT +331 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, looks over to President Donald Trump, left, during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018

    UK 'In Need of Leadership', May's Brexit Deal Unwelcome to Trump - US Ambassador

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    News
    Get short URL
    203

    Nonetheless, Trump is said to be "looking forward to and hoping" a post-Brexit bilateral trade agreement will be be struck between the two countries.

    Britain is "in need of leadership" and a "quick, very massive" trade deal with the US will not be possible under Theresa May's Brexit plan, US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson has said — although he also warned the Prime Minister's Brexit plan would make such a deal impossible.

    "I have been all over Wales, I have been all over Ireland and Scotland and also England and I feel like the country is in need of leadership. Combined with the EU, you can see where this disagreement came from," he said.

    His comments follow Trump saying in November May's agreement with Brussels "sounds like a great deal for the EU" as he cast doubt on whether a future trade deal with the US would be possible.

    Asked directly if he believed a deal would be possible under the current terms of the UK's divorce agreement, Johnson replied in the negative, saying the Government would have to measure the impact" of the "trade-offs" it made in the Brexit deal.

    READ MORE: 'No Deal' Brexit Ferry Firm Given US$18 Million by Government Owns No Ships

    However, Johnson said the President remained hopeful a deal could be done, and Trump also welcomed the chance to be the first world leader to visit the UK after Brexit.

    "I would think that would be great. I think the President would be in favour of it and looking forward to it because that was mentioned when he was over here. So yeah, if we can do that that would be a big positive," he concluded.

    However, the Prime Minister's official spokesperson suggested Johnson claim that a deal would likely not be possible under the current Brexit agreement.

    "Work is already underway in discussing our future trading relationship with the US through our joint working group which has met five times so far. We have both had public consultations on this. It will be a priority for us once we leave the European Union," they explained.

    Future Uncertain

    The fate of the UK's Brexit deal very much hangs in the balance, as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for the House of Commons to be recalled early from its Christmas break to allow MPs to vote on the issue — parliament's not due to reconvene until January 7, with the vote on the Prime Minister's deal expected to take place in the week after that. In an interview with the i newspaper, he accused May of a "completely cynical manoeuvre" to "run down the clock and offer MPs the choice of the devil or the deep blue sea". Nonetheless, before parliament's Christmas recess Corbyn didn't join MPs such as Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable and Conservative Justine Greening calling for recess to be cancelled or curtailed in order to allow the vote to go ahead.

    Related:

    US Ambassador Tells UK to Take Inspiration From Donald Trump on Brexit
    Donald Trump Might Meet Johnson Despite His Resignation – US Ambassador to UK
    Ex-UK Ambassador to US Savagely Attacked Ahead of Trump's Visit to London
    Trump Nominates Robert Wood Johnson as Ambassador to UK
    Tags:
    Brexit, Woody Johnson, Donald Trump, Theresa May, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Like It Cold: Best Russian Skiing and Snowboarding Resorts
    Some Like It Cold: Best Russian Skiing and Snowboarding Resorts
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse