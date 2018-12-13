Californian Rescued After 48 Hours Trapped in Chinese Restaurant Grease Vent

He was freed from the vent after emergency services responded to reports of someone crying for help — police officers found him stuck inside the metal roof-top vent. He was taken to hospital for checks.

A man has been rescued after spending two days trapped inside a grease vent at a vacant Chinese restaurant in California.

Firefighters took just under an hour to free the man, who officials said was physically exhausted and suffering from dehydration.

Authorities said the unidentified individual may have been trying to burglarize the empty restaurant — an investigation is ongoing into whether he'd planned to vandalize or steal from the property.

​He may not have survived another day in the vent "given the circumstances", the Alameda County Sheriff department said — although he's expected to make a full recovery.