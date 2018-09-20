Register
18:32 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Crypto-currency mining

    Thanks NSA! Surveillance Agency Exploit Increases Illegal Bitcoin Mining by 459%

    © Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov
    News
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Illegal cryptocurrency mining has increased 459 percent year-on-year in 2018, a report has revealed - and much of the surge is down to software flaws originally identified and exploited by the National Security Agency (NSA).

    The review points to a 629 percent increase in coin mining malware in the first quarter of 2018, with almost three million examples detected. Monero has been the primary target, accounting for 85 percent of all illegal crypto mining — Bitcoin accounted for a comparatively trifling eight percent of the illicit mining market, all other cryptocurrencies seven.

    Only Way is Up

    The report notes this increase is in a sense gravitational — by definition, anything with monetary value attracts criminal activity, and as cryptocurrency usage and value has grown, so has nefarious interest in the asset. Moreover, cryptocurrencies increasingly play a pivotal role in ‘dark web' markets for illicit goods such as drugs, weapons, purloined data and the like, due to the anonymity they theoretically provide.

    A man watches the prices of bitcoin at Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    A man watches the prices of bitcoin at Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018
    While the report notes the majority of illicit mining cases are relatively unsophisticated, often leveraging spam email campaigns and phishing. However, in an ironic twist, the growth in illicit crypto mining has also been greatly facilitated by the leak of EternalBlue, a Microsoft Windows security vulnerability exploit originally developed by the NSA, in 2017.

    The vulnerability exploits Microsoft Server Message Block 1.0, a network file sharing protocol, and allows applications on a computer to read and write to files and request services on the same network.

    When the tool was leaked in 2017, hackers found a flaw of their own in the NSA software, allowing them to manipulate the power of other computers to mine cryptocurrency.

    Tangled Up in Blue

    The exploit became so widely used by hackers Microsoft was moved to issue a 'critical' security update, even extending to Windows XP operating systems, which the tech giant officially ceased supporting in 2014.

    Links Exposed Between Regin Malware and NSA QWERTY Spy Tool
    © Flickr/ Jamie Henderson
    Links Exposed Between "Regin" Malware and NSA QWERTY Spy Tool
    However, the company's efforts have done little to dent its prevalence in cyberattacks. Elements of the exploit have even been woven into two common Trojans — Retefe and TrickBot — used in various email phishing campaigns targeted at companies and individual users, allowing for the much more effective spread of viruses through computer networks. The malicious pair have been used to attack banks in Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and the UK.

    EternalBlue was also fundamental to the notorious worldwide cyberattack ‘WannaCry' in May 2017, which targeted computers running Microsoft Windows by encrypting data and demanding ransom payments from users in the form of Bitcoin.-

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    WannaCry Some More? Cybercriminals Using NSA Hacking Tools to Attack Citizens
    In the wake of the attack, Microsoft strongly condemned the NSA, and governments more generally, for hoarding vulnerabilities, urging nation state actors to report vulnerabilities to vendors "rather than stockpile, sell, or exploit them".

    "This attack provides yet another example of why stockpiling vulnerabilities by governments is such a problem. This is an emerging pattern in 2017. We have seen vulnerabilities stored by the CIA show up on WikiLeaks, and now this vulnerability stolen from the NSA has affected customers around the world. Repeatedly, exploits in the hands of governments have leaked into the public domain and caused widespread damage. An equivalent scenario with conventional weapons would be the U.S. military having some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen. The governments of the world should treat this attack as a wake-up call. They need to take a different approach, adhere in cyberspace to the same rules applied to weapons in the physical world [and] consider the damage to civilians that comes from hoarding these vulnerabilities and the use of these exploits," company President Brad Smith said.

    Related:

    WannaCry Copycat WannaMine Spreads as Corporate, Gov’t Server Networks Hit
    Cryptocurrency Emission, Circulation 'Can't Be Allowed Now' in Russia - Official
    Cryptocurrency Installed Into Banking System: 'It Will Rule the Sphere' - Expert
    WikiLeaks Claims Cryptocurrency Exchange Shut Down Its Bitcoin Account
    Tags:
    WannaCry, NSA, malware, NSA spying, NSA, Microsoft, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse