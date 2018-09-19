Police Officer, Several Others Shot at Pennsylvania Judge's Office - Reports

Multiple people at a district judge's office in Pennsylvania's Fayette County were shot at on Wednesday, according to local media outlets. Though the exact number of those injured is presently unknown, one officer is said to be among the injured.

According to the Observer-Reporter, the incident began at roughly 2:30 p.m. local time at the offices of Judge Daniel Shimshock. The shooter is reportedly in custody. Two medical helicopters and several ambulances were directed to the scene.

The coroner has been called to the scene, raising suspicions that at least one person might be dead. Officials have not released information regarding fatalities.

​Eyewitness Rosa Goff told the Observer that she had seen a man chasing a woman toward the municipal building while discharging his firearm multiple times. "He was shooting at everyone. He looked scary. I though I was… the bullet just missed me," she said.

​Chopper footage from local news station WTAE shows the entrance of the building broken, with glass shattered on the ground. Pennsylvania State Police announced via Twitter that the Uniontown division would be heading the investigation.

