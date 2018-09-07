Golden Retriever Packs Own Bag, Refuses to be Left Alone

Video published by Viral Paws Thursday shows a precious story about a golden retriever who doesn't know what to do when his owner goes out of town.

The footage begins with the human folding clothes until he notices that his good boy has plopped himself in suitcase. Noticing he's gonna have to try a little harder to accompany his owner, the golden then scurries to another room to pack his own carryon bag (which is a lot lighter when you don't need clothes).

Racing against time, the pup then makes his way out of the house and, after making sure to close the door, catches up with his travelbound bud for a loving embrace.

Someone may have to reschedule their flight!