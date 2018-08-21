Kremlin on Trump's Statements: Moscow Would Be More Pleased With Precise Actions

MOSCOW(Sputnik) - The Kremlin welcomes statements by US leader Donald Trump about cooperation with Russia, but would be more pleased with specific actions, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We hear many different statements. We certainly need to understand what kind of conditions we are talking about. We certainly welcome the statements that confirm the willingness to cooperate, but we would more welcome any concrete actions," Peskov told reporters commenting on Trump's words.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump did not discuss at their Helsinki meeting any options to lift or alleviate anti-Russian sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"There was no talk about this [in Helsinki]," he said.

In an interview with Reuters news agency published earlier in the day, Trump said that Putin had not brought up the topic of US sanctions on Russia at their Helsinki meeting in July.

The US president noted he would consider lifting sanctions off Russia if Moscow agreed to work with Washington on certain issues, such as Syria or Ukraine.

On Syrian Issue

Russia contributes to the settlement in Syria like no other country in the world, Peskov said, commenting on the statement of US President Donald Trump.

"As regards Syrian affairs, Russia contributes to the political and diplomatic settlement of the situation in Syria, normalization of life and creating conditions for active return of refugees like no other country in the world. One needs to understand what is at stake here," Peskov told reporters.

Speaking further, the official noted that Russia had not discussed the issue of deterring Iran in Syria with the US side.

READ MORE: Bolton Claims US, Russia, Israel Want Iran Driven From Syria

On Sunday, media reported that US National Security Adviser Jonh Bolton said during the visit to Jerusalem that the United States, Israel and Russia had a common interest in removing Iranian forces from Syria.