Belgian Justice Ministry Not Ruling Out Attacks by Right-Wing Extremists

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgian Justice Minister Koen Geens did not rule out on Monday the possibility that right-wing extremists could carry out attacks in the country, stressing that a significant number of these individuals resided in major Belgian cities like Brussels and Antwerp.

"Attacks by far-right extremists cannot be excluded in Belgium… Cities like Antwerp, Brussels, Charleroi, Ghent and Mechelen have large concentrations of far-right activists," Geens said, as quoted by the Sud Info newspaper.

Geens added, citing the Belgian state security service, that there could be dozens of right-wing activists in Belgium that were prepared to carry out violent acts or break the law "on the basis of their ideological framework."

According to the minister, their activities are generally limited to demonstrations or racist messages on social media at the moment, but there have also been incidents of right-wing activists throwing Molotov cocktails or firebombs at asylum centers or mosques.