Register
22:00 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE: PHOTO: U.S. Associate Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy participates in taking a new family photo with fellow justices at the Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.

    US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Retiring

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    News
    Get short URL
    0 10

    United States Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire, media reports said Wednesday, clearing the path for US President Donald Trump to nominate a second justice to the bench in addition to Justice Neil Gorsuch.

    Kennedy, 81, will relinquish his lifetime appoint to the country's highest court. The Supreme Court of the United States, sometimes referred to as SCOTUS, completes its 2017 term at the end of this week. He will no longer be an active member of the court as of July 31. 

    ​Election law expert Richard Hasan has said he believed Kennedy was the most likely justice to retire since "Kennedy has been phoning it in on the big decisions of the current term, and may be signaling he's ready to wrap up his career," New York Magazine reported Tuesday.  

    File Photos US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Wikipedia
    File Photos US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy

    One of the biggest questions emerging as a consequence of the breaking news concerns whether Trump and Republicans will seek to vet, question and nominate a new justice before the midterm Congressional elections in November, or if they will wait until after the elections. If the Senate does not confirm a new justice by the fall, the significance of every senate race is likely to be a major talking point for both parties in the 2018 senate races.  

    Trump told reporters he will go to the same list of 25 potential nominees that he selected Gorsuch from. The president said the search for a new justice starts "immediately," adding that Kennedy is a man of "great vision." 

    Kennedy has a reputation for being "the decider" on the nine-person court. "It's not just that he was the pivotal vote so often. It's that his thinking changed the country. Gay rights is the biggest example, but its not the only one," Washington attorney Tom Goldstein, editor of SCOUTSblog, said Thursday. 

    Central American migrants ride the train called The Beast in their attemp to reach the border between Mexico and the United States on September 1, 2014 in Arriaga, Chiapas state, Mexico.
    © AFP 2018 / Yuri Cortez
    US Court Orders Reunification of Migrant Parents With Children - Reports

    While taking a liberal stance on gay rights, banning capital punishment for the youngest criminals, and limits states' ability to enforce harsh immigration laws, Kennedy voted to gut the historic Voting Rights Act and wrote the majority opinion in Citizens United v FEC, which enabled corporations and unions to spend an unlimited amount of money on elections. Critics of money's pervasive influence in American politics point to the Citizens United as worsening the problem. 

    "Since the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision, our political campaigns have been awash in unlimited, often dark money," FEC commissioner Ann Ravel said when resigning from the position in 2017. 

    Related:

    US Supreme Court Justice’s Wife Scolds Parkland Survivors With Holocaust Post
    UK Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Challenging Northern Ireland Abortion Law
    Russian Supreme Court to Hear Telegram’s Lawsuit Against Federal Security
    Maldives Supreme Court Temporary Upholds State of Emergency Extension - Reports
    'My Imprisonment is Their Dream': Ex-President Lula on Supreme Court's Decision
    Tags:
    US Supreme Court, Anthony Kennedy, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse