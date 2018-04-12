Register
18:45 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    World Trade Center 9-11 Tribute of Light 2012

    Schneiderman Warns Trump: Don't Mess With WTC Health Program

    CC BY 2.0 / GlynLowe.com / World Trade Center 9-11 Tribute of Light 2012
    News
    Get short URL
    0 02

    New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has told President Trump not to reorganise the management of the World Trade Center Health Program. The planned 2019 budget would cut the funding for victims of the WTC disaster almost in half, as well as restructuring its management.

    Eric Schneiderman has added his voice to the growing opposition to the planned restructuring of the World Trade Center Health Program by the White House. Trump’s budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2019 would see the program’s funding cut from $335 million to $200 million, and see its management moved from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

    ‘Unnecessarily Disruptive and Potentially Dangerous'

    “Our country has a solemn obligation to provide health care to the tens of thousands of survivors and first responders who are still suffering from 9/11-related injuries and illnesses,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “Congress must act to ensure 9/11 survivors and first responders continue to receive the care that they need and deserve.”

    The reorganization proposes to remove NIOSH from the Centers for Disease Control, but would leave the 9/11 health program within the CDC, without the managers who have successfully overseen it for years. In his letter addressed to congressional committee leaders who have oversight of the program, Schneiderman argued that the restructuring could be disastrous due to the complexities and the special nature of 9/11 health problems.

    “The Administration has offered no compelling justification for its proposal,” Schneiderman wrote, “The Administration has also failed to explain how this change would be achieved without negatively impacting the health of the 9/11 responders and survivors. His letter concludes that separating the World Trade Center Health Program from NIOSH would be, “unnecessarily disruptive and potentially dangerous for the victims of the greatest attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor.”

    ‘No Explanation as to How This Will Be Unraveled'

    The 9/11 Health Watch organisation are also staunchly opposed to the plan. In a press release about the proposal they highlighted how it contains no information on how the reorganisation will be done or any assessment of the impact it will have on the 83,000 9/11 responders and survivors who are suffering from a wide range of health problems.

    The statement went on, “This proposal directly contradicts the legislation Congress passed just three years ago to renew the NIOSH-program for 75 years and will unnecessarily put at risk the health of those who have been made ill by 9/11 and are still suffering and in too many cases still dying from their injuries now 17 years later.”

    A view of One World Trade Center from the North Pool, which marks the former site of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, at Ground Zero the night before the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States in New York
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    9/11 Families Seek US Gov’t Records to Help With Saudi Arabia Lawsuit
    9/11 Health Watch also pointed out that separating NIOSH from the WTC Health Program is very difficult because, “Much of the staff of NIOSH are shared employees between the two programs… There is no explanation as to how this will be unraveled.” They pointed to the expertise necessary to provide occupational health support to tens of thousands of people suffering from everything from the after-effects of amputations to cancers and bowel disorders.

    The organization is urging people to call the Office of Management and Budget to voice their opposition to the planned reorganization, which could damage the health of thousands of victims of terrorist attacks. They summed up, saying, “There is no explanation of how the World Trade Center Health Program will operate and function if it is separated from NIOSH, nor do they address how they propose to change its operations without adversely impacting the health delivery to 911 responders and survivors.”

    Related:

    New Bill to Give All 9/11 First Responders Unlimited Sick Leave
    9/11 Families Seek US Gov’t Records to Help With Saudi Arabia Lawsuit
    Saudi 9/11 Collusion Included Aid to Hijackers, Cash for al-Qaeda - Lawyer
    US Court Rejects Saudi Government’s Request to Dismiss 9/11 Lawsuits
    US Airlines, World Trade Center Owner Agree $95.2mln Payout for 9/11 Damage
    Tags:
    9/11, Eric Schneiderman, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse