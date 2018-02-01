Kabul Protests Against Pakistani Hand in Recent Terrorist Attacks (PHOTOS)

Kabul's residents took to the streets on Thursday in protest against the Pakistani government lending support to terrorist groups.

The protesters gathered near the Pakistani embassy building in Kabul, carrying banners with the following slogans:

"We want Pakistan to become isolated!" and "Pakistan is no longer a friend to Afghanistan" among others. Separately, the crowd chanted when burning the Pakistani flag: "Pakistan is a cradle of terrorism!" and "Die, die, the lying neighbor!"

The protests were staged in Kabul shortly after the Republic's Interior Ministry and the National Directorate of Security issued a statement citing hard evidence of Pakistan playing a part in the latest terrorist attacks, at the Intercontinental Hotel and other locations in Afghanistan’s capital, which have claimed about 200 lives.

Afghanistan continues to suffer from Taliban activity in the region, the notorious militant group, which is striving to establish strict Sharia law in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan.

Local cells of other extremist organizations, namely Daesh, outlawed in numerous countries including Russia, are also scattered around the region.