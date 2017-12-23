Register
18:29 GMT +323 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Bitcoin coins

    Bitcoin Rollercoaster: What Happened, and Why?

    © AFP 2017/ Justin TALLIS
    News
    Get short URL
    3101

    It’s been a turbulent week on the cryptocurrency market, where the spectacular gains made over the last month have evaporated in the space of a dramatic seven days.

    Over the course of 2017, Bitcoin has made unbelievable gains, soaring from roughly $1,000 at the beginning of the year to a record of nearly $20,000 in December, with a doubling of its value between November and December.

    However, the past week has seen the cryptocurrency market experience a string of losses, culminating in a nosedive on Friday, December 22nd with Bitcoin falling below $11,000, the BBC writes, citing figures from the Coindesk cryptocurrency exchange website. The British broadcaster adds that Bitcoin recovered to over $13,000, but the price remains volatile.

    READ MORE: Bitcoin's Black Friday: Blockchain Prices Plunge

    The major losses in value that Bitcoin suffered over the course of the week have led, according to the BBC, to a surge in trades at Coinbase on Friday, one of the major Bitcoin exchanges. However, as a result of technical slowdowns, the exchange was prompted to halt exchanges twice during the day.

    The exchanges CBOE and CME also saw trading of certain Bitcoin futures contracts suspended due to the rapid price change. These contracts essentially function in a way that allows investors to place bets reflecting where they predict the price of Bitcoin will be at different times in the future, the BBC reports.

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    Not-So-Funny Money: Bitcoin's $2,000 Plunge Panics Netizens

    Speculation has begun to arise, as the market is attempting to make sense out of the downward slump that came seemingly out of the blue.

    According to Charles Hayter, the founder and CEO of the website Cryptocompare, the market is still driven primarily by sentiment, the BBC sites him as saying. After an enormous upswing in prices, people followed suit as the mood changed and prices slumped.

    Another issue is that of confidence in the market, with some people being critical of the suspensions that Friday's trading experienced.

    "It is not OK to just take trading offline randomly through the day," said Bitcoin trader Nick Colas, a Bitcoin trader, to the BBC, adding that "The robustness of that system is just as important to their confidence… as the price of crypto-currencies themselves."

    READ MORE: Meet the Cryptocurrency That Outperformed Bitcoin

    Other explanations stipulate that there is a seasonal explanation for the dip in cryptocurrency prices. The reason for this, according to Forbes magazine, is that there are a series of major holidays, including Christmas and New Year at the end of December, which make this a notoriously bad time for savings and investments.  Forbes goes on to say that insider trading and market manipulation could be possible explanations.

    In the midst of the turbulence and fears that the cryptocurrency market might be a giant bubble, some authorities have begun issuing warnings to people seeking to make investments into the market.

    READ MORE: EU to Crack Down on Bitcoin in Move Prevent Funding of Terrorism

    "I see Bitcoin as a "Tulip-mania", as a bubble out of control," said Lars Rhode, head of the Danish Central Bank to the national broadcaster DR.

    The chief executive of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority also warned investors that they should be prepared to lose all their money if they decide to invest in Bitcoin, British investment magazine Investment Week writes.

    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, market crash, cryptocurrency exchanges, Bitcoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 16-22)
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok