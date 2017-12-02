Hawaii on Edge: Testing Sirens in Wake of N Korean Nuke Trials

For the first time since the end of the Cold War, Hawaiians have tested a nuclear attack warning siren, in a move that follows a series of nuclear and missile tests performed by North Korea.

It is the first since the 1980s that the US state of Hawaii has resumed its nuclear warning tests amid the increased and worrisome threat of Kim Jong-un persisting with his nuke program.

The American state of Hawaii, in the Pacific, already conducts monthly siren tests for natural disasters, tsunamis among others. Yet, the nuclear attack warning will come in a different, slightly weaker tone, described by most media outlets as "wavering," which will encourage locals to stay indoors and await further instructions.

From now on the practice signal will be sounded the first day of every month.