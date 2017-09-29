US Health Secretary Tom Price Resigns Following Travel Scandal

Former US Congressman and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price left the Trump administration Friday afternoon.

Price recently racked up at least $1 million in expenses — with the White House's prior authorization — on jet trips around the US, to Asia, Africa, and Europe. In one case, Price took a $25,000 round trip from Washington to Philadelphia when a government employee could make the same flight for about $750 flying on a commercial airliner with tickets purchased by the government's procurement arm, the General Services Administration (GSA).

"Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today the President accepted," the White House press secretary said in a new release September 29.

"The president intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 29, 2017. Mr. Wright currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and [the] Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion," the statement said.

More details to follow.