Seoul Holds Emergency National Security Meeting After North Korean Missile Test

The South Korean government on Friday called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after reports of a new missile launch by North Korea, local media said.

The Council meeting will be headed by South Korean President Moon Jae-In, the Yonhap news agency said quoting the president's office.

The agency cited the Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying that an "unidentified missile" was fired eastward into the sea from the Sunan area of Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In response, the South Korean military conducted a ballistic missile exercise, launching a Hyunmoo-2 projectile off the eastern coast.

On Thursday, Moon ruled out the possibility of redeploying nuclear weapons in South Korea on the basis that it could "lead to a nuclear arms race in northeast Asia." Nevertheless, the South Korean Ministry of Defense has been working diligently on a "decapitation unit" to be known as Spartan 3000 that will exist for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un and wipe out North Korea's military generals.

In November later this year US President Donald Turmp will visit Japan, China and South Korea "and possible Vietnam," the president said Thursday.