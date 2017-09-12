Police Cordoned Off Sagrada Familia Church in Barcelona Over Suspicious Vehicle

Early report indicated the Catalan police cordoned off Barcelona's Sagrada Familia Church in response to a suspicious vehicle found nearby, however, law enforcement later released a statement confirming the incident as a false report.

The reports previously stated police had started evacuating the church and nearby shops, as well as conducting checks near the popular tourist site as an anti-terrorism operation.

​​Catalan had sent in bomb squads to check the van.

Nearby metro stations were also shuttered during local law enforcement's investigation as residents were initially urged to stay clear of the area.

Though construction for the infamous church first began in 1882, Antoni Gaudí's masterpiece has since become the largest unfinished Roman Catholic church. According to chief architect Jordi Fauli, the basilicia is on track to be finished by 2026, at which time six additional towers will be added.