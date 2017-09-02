Register
02:55 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: A fire burns at the flooded plant of French chemical maker Arkema SA after Tropical Storm Harvey passed in Crosby, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017.

    Stricken Texas Chemical Plant Erupts in Flames Again

    © REUTERS/ Adrees Latif
    News
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (57)
    267002

    The Arkema Americas chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, went up in flames again on Friday evening following smaller explosions Thursday morning.

    Arkema CEO Richard Rowe told reporters on Wednesday that there was nothing left that they could do to prevent an explosion at the facility. Since refrigeration is required to keep highly explosive organic peroxides in a homeostatic environment, the loss of electricity due to massive flooding brought by Hurricane Harvey as well as the failure of back-up generators meant the materials could not be kept at the temperatures needed to for them to remain stable.

    ​A massive plume of black smoke has appeared. 

    On Thursday, two explosions shook the manufacturing plant. The plume of chemical smoke generated by the fire is "incredibly dangerous," Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Brock Long told reporters Thursday.

    Strangely, though, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said their analysis of the smoke did not result in any reasons for concern. Fifteen first responders were taken to hospital after inhaling the fumes and were quickly released. ABC reports that a total of 18 people have been injured since the plant started burning.  

    "Of immediate concern for residents around the plant is smoke," a FEMA release from Thursday said. "The smoke from the fire is especially acrid and irritating. Those with heart problems or respiratory conditions, such as asthma or emphysema, may be particularly sensitive."

    File Photo of Chemical Plant Near Houston, Texas
    © AP Photo/ Pat Sullivan
    Fire, Explosion At Flooded Chemical Plant in Houston Inevitable - CEO

    Officials cordoned off a 1.5 mile (2.4 kilometer) radius surrounding the plant, which is located about 25 miles northeast of downtown Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US. 

    Arkema's CEO said the environmental impacts from the fire would be "minimal," though Neil Carman, clean air director for the Sierra Club's Lone Star chapter, told the Texas Tribune "That is not good. That is not good. That's a big concern … This is uncharted territory. In 37 years I have never heard of anything like this happening."

    ​Stunningly, Rowe "refused to release the company's federally mandated risk management plan or the plant's chemical inventory" during a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, the Texas news outlet said. ​

    The best path forward is to "let these fires happen and let them burn out," Arkema spokeswoman Janet Smith told the AP Friday evening.

    "All organic peroxides will burn vigorously, and once ignited will be difficult to extinguish," according to a University of Nebraska safety manual on organic peroxides.

    "Some organic peroxides will decompose very rapidly or explosively when exposed to heat, friction, mechanical shock, or contamination with incompatible materials … Extinguishing organic peroxide-fed fires is extremely difficult since the chemical provides the necessary oxygen to support combustion," the manual states. 

    Sam Mannan, professor of chemical engineering at Texas A&M University, tells CNN whether the effects from the plant's smoke will be "reversible" or "irreversible" remains to be seen. 

    There are nine containers holding the organic peroxides at the plant. Seven more are expected to catch fire or explode. 

    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (57)
    Tags:
    fumes, Chemical, chemical exposure, smoke, explosion, fire, Hurricane Harvey, Arkema, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok