Register
03:23 GMT +326 July 2017
Live
    Search
    An Obamacare logo is shown on the door of the UniVista Insurance agency in Miami, Florida on January 10, 2017

    US Senate Votes in Support of Obamacare Repeal

    © AFP 2017/ RHONA WISE
    News
    Get short URL
    5215661

    The US Senate will move forward on a debate the repeal President Barack Obama' signature healthcare reform law.

    Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins voted no, however, with the help of a recently returned US Senator John McCain —who is battling brain cancer- they were able to pass the motion with Vice President Mike Pence's tie-breaking vote. 

    ​The Senate voted on a motion to proceed with debate on repealing Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, passed under Trump’s predecessor and much-maligned by US Republicans. Lawmakers now have up to 20 hours to actually decide on a final legislative product. 

    "This was a big step," US President Donald Trump said minutes later. 

    Strangely, neither Senate lawmakers nor the media knew precisely what policy substance was being voted on. “In this alternate universe, information is the last step in the process, including, I guess, right now, what we’re actually going to vote on, which is a little hard to believe,” Republican Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) told reporters on Tuesday. 

    In this May 30, 2016, photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, speaks during a Phoenix Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
    © AP Photo/ Ralph Freso
    Republican Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

    “Repeal and replace” has been a convenient talking point for Republicans. “Campaign rhetoric touting repeal and replace overlooks the practical processes: Translating the talking points into legislative language, holding swaths of committee meetings and hearings, awaiting public comments and then undertaking the implementation itself,” attorney Beth Halpern of Hogan Lovells explained to FierceHealthPayer in November.

    “The last step could prove time-consuming, especially, as the 1,000 page-plus ACA involves interagency cooperation of the Social Security Administration, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Department of Health and Human Services and the IRS,” the report added. 

    Obamacare enrollment center
    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    Trump, Obamacare, and Why Healthcare Should Be a Right Rather Than a Privilege
    With a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Republicans now face a dilemma. Scaling back spending on health care for Medicaid, Medicare, and opioid treatment lowers the chances of receiving support from GOP moderates, namely Shelly Capito (West Va.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Susan Collins (Maine). Capito’s state of West Virginia, for example, has a population of more than 200,000 people receiving Medicaid today — these constituents had no health plan prior to the Affordable Care Act. Medicaid is widely seen as budget hawks’ favorite item to put on the chopping block, but at the same time scrapping federal benefits usually bodes poorly for officials’ reelection chances.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been tasked with balancing the needs of moderates — who are key for the GOP to maintain and grow its majority — in his caucus, with the needs of traditionally conservative lawmakers such as Ted Cruz and Rand Paul. 

    ​President Donald Trump has been blasting Obamacare since before he decided to run for president in 2015. Some political analysts said following the 2016 election cycle that the Affordable Care Act may have been the biggest litmus test in politics since Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision on the issue of abortion. Since the health care law was passed in 2009, GOP leadership voted to repeal the law 54 times.

    One of the strongest critics of Congressional Republicans has been Trump himself: “Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it,” the president tweeted on Monday.

    The Republican effort was boosted by Arizona Senator John McCain’s returned to Washington for Tuesday’s vote. Five days ago the 80-year-old was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

    Related:

    Repealing Obamacare to Be 'Disastrous' for W Virginia - US Senator
    Pence: Repeal, Replacement of Obamacare Will Be 'Orderly Transition'
    US Senate Republicans Reported to Be Planning Vote on Obamacare Repeal Next Week
    Trump Warns of Delay Until US Health Reform Brings Relief From Obamacare
    Trump Urges Republicans to Repeal Obamacare, Work on New Healthcare Legislation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Free Market Lesson
    Free Market Lesson
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok