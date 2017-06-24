Tajik Forces Prevent Armed Group From Crossing Afghan Border

DUSHANBE (Sputnik) – The officers of Tajikistan’s Drug Control Agency (DCA) and the state’s border guards prevented an armed group from crossing the Afghan-Tajik border and seized 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of drugs, DCA press service’s head Col. Khushnud Rakhmatullayev told Sputnik Saturday.

Rakhmatullayev specified that four drug smugglers managed to get through a border control facility dubbed Darkat to the Tajik district of Hamadoni, where the group was spotted by the Tajik forces.

The drug control official noted that smugglers opened fire and the managed to escape to the adjacent territory, leaving the two bags of cannabis on the scene.

The Tajik-Afghan border faced 13 armed clashes resulting in death of 10 violators since the beginning of 2017.