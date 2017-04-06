US: No Doubt Assad is Behind Chemical Attack, Considering 'Serious Response'

Speaking in West Palm Beach, Florida on the day of a major meeting between the world's two largest economic powers, Tillerson called the chemical weapons explosion a "tragedy" that would "require a serious response" commensurate with the damage inflicted.

At the same time President Trump was aboard Air Force One on the way to Florida, he told journalists that reports of him discussing military options in Syria were not true.

When questioned about Assad's legitimacy as the leader of Syria, Trump said "I think what Assad did is terrible," and that the recent tragedy constitutes a "truly egregious" crime. Such incidents "shouldn't be allowed to happen," Trump said in comments that seem to comport with a greater US presence in the already besieged region. The chemical weapons depot explosion that occurred under Assad's watch is a "disgrace to humanity."

Speaking of the highly criticized Syrian president, "he's there and I guess he's running things."

Trump said he has yet to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Syria, "but at some point, I may," he said.

"No steps are underway" for ousting Assad from power, Tillerson said.

According to him, any plans to remove Assad would require international cooperation and would not be an operation undertaken by the US alone. Tillerson went on to add that the Russian government should "carefully" consider its support of the Assad administration.

Its not clear what kind of response the US will take--Washington's leaders are only saying that it will be "appropriate" and "serious."

The Syrian government has denied responsibility for the attacks. Instead, Syrian and Russian officials maintain that the explosion which killed dozens of people including some children was the result of an airstrike that landed on a weapons stockpile held by rebel groups. In 2014, Moscow and Damascus worked under the supervision of the UN to eliminate all chemical weapons stockpiles.