22:21 GMT +306 April 2017
    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks to French journalists in Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on January 9, 2017

    US: No Doubt Assad is Behind Chemical Attack, Considering 'Serious Response'

    © REUTERS/ SANA
    91210021

    On the eve of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters that the US is convinced Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will be held responsible for the recent chemical attack in the Idlib province of Syria.

    Speaking in West Palm Beach, Florida on the day of a major meeting between the world's two largest economic powers, Tillerson called the chemical weapons explosion a "tragedy" that would "require a serious response" commensurate with the damage inflicted. 

    Syrians display national flags and banners with photos of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a pro-government event in Damascus, Syria.
    © AP Photo/
    HNC Supports US Military Action in Syria After Alleged Idlib Chemical Attack - Chief

    At the same time President Trump was aboard Air Force One on the way to Florida, he told journalists that reports of him discussing military options in Syria were not true. 

    When questioned about Assad's legitimacy as the leader of Syria, Trump said "I think what Assad did is terrible," and that the recent tragedy constitutes a "truly egregious" crime. Such incidents "shouldn't be allowed to happen," Trump said in comments that seem to comport with a greater US presence in the already besieged region. The chemical weapons depot explosion that occurred under Assad's watch is a "disgrace to humanity."

    Speaking of the highly criticized Syrian president, "he's there and I guess he's running things." 

    Trump said he has yet to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Syria, "but at some point, I may," he said. 

    "No steps are underway" for ousting Assad from power, Tillerson said.

    Armed men in uniform identified by Syrian Democratic forces as US special operations forces ride in the back of a pickup truck in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqa on May 25, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Anti-Assad Claims a 'Perfect Pretext for US to Become More Involved in Syria'

    According to him, any plans to remove Assad would require international cooperation and would not be an operation undertaken by the US alone. Tillerson went on to add that the Russian government should "carefully" consider its support of the Assad administration. 

    Its not clear what kind of response the US will take--Washington's leaders are only saying that it will be "appropriate" and "serious."

    The Syrian government has denied responsibility for the attacks. Instead, Syrian and Russian officials maintain that the explosion which killed dozens of people including some children was the result of an airstrike that landed on a weapons stockpile held by rebel groups. In 2014, Moscow and Damascus worked under the supervision of the UN to eliminate all chemical weapons stockpiles. 

    Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Bashar al-Assad
      Jerusalem
      Mr Putin, your attempt to seek detente with the fool that is Trump has led to this situation. You invited America to the Astana talks which were originally between Iran and Turkey and Russia. You allowed Turkey to illegally occupy Northern
      Syria . You allow the illegal Occupation State to conduct air strikes in support of Al Nusra making S300 useless for Syria. What's your game and what is your intention in Syria. Take a hard line like old soviet times. Too much appeasement has emboldened the terrorist states.
      Jerusalem
      Every time Syrian Army and Hezbollah and allied had momentum Putin and Lavrov the grand chess masters agree to a ceasefire or at times pull military out of Syria completely as happened in Palmyra. Talks with American and Turks that lead to nothing but them stalling to arm and supply the enemy with even more weapons. Mr Putin if you are not in Syria to win then just leave and let Iran and Hezbollah do as they must. This behaviour is becoming a hindrance.
      ......Aboard Air Force One on the way to Florida, Trump told reporters that reports of him discussing military options in Syria were not true. ........

      This was 'fake news' published by Reuters, the BBC, the Independent, CNN and lots of others.
      It's also the worst kind of fake news anybody can imagine about a most serious issue.
      I think it's very worrying.
      luckys
      We should just take assad out along with lil dong ung
