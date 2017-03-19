Register
23:34 GMT +319 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone

    Despite Trump's Tough Talk, US Quietly Slashing Nuke Numbers

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    News
    Get short URL
    546421

    Seemingly at odds with US President Donald Trump's insistence that the United States must "greatly strengthen and expand" its nuclear arsenal to avoid giving Russia an unfair advantage, the country's Air Force is in fact cutting the number of its deployed land-based nuclear missiles down to record lows.

    Nuclear weapons test at Enewetak in 1952
    © Flickr/ International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
    US Nuclear Deterrent Faces Threat from Aging Weapons Systems - Joint Chiefs of Staff
    The cuts are in line with an Obama-era commitment to the New START accord, agreed with Russia in 2010.

    The US' arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles — ICBMs — has been reduced from 450 to 400 for the first time in a decade, when it was reduced from 500. The USAF reports that, with the latest cuts, the ICBM arsenal will be at its lowest point since the early 1960s, the height of the Cold War.

    Following his election to the presidency, Trump tweeted in December that the US must "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."

    ​The US president has said he thinks the New START commitment, the limits of which both countries must meet by February 2018, is a bad deal for the US.

    After entering the White House, Trump ordered the Pentagon to review US nuclear forces, a process that includes a consideration of possible withdrawal from New START, the Associated Press reported. Russia is strongly opposed to a suspension of the accord.

    B61 nuclear bomb
    © Flickr/ Dave Bezaire & Susi Havens-Bezaire
    'Bad Example': Russia 'Categorically Against' Trump's Possible Suspension of New START Treaty

    Experts are divided as to whether abandoning the accord would be wise for Washington. Michaela Dodge, analyst at the Heritage Foundation think tank, told AP the US should get out.

    "There should be a way to reverse those decreases," she said about the most recent cuts.

    But Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, pointed to Russia honoring its commitment as reason to stay in. 

    "It's important for the United States to stay on schedule," Kimball said, adding that Washington staying true to its word will help ensure Moscow does the same.

    Critics of Trump's rhetoric say expanding the US nuclear capabilities is unnecessary and would drain funds needed in other, non-nuclear arenas.

    Related:

    'Not Much Time Left' to Extend New START Which Trump Considers a 'Bad Deal'
    Russia Upgrading Nuclear Forces to Reach Cap Allowed by New START Treaty
    Russia 'Categorically Against' Trump's Possible Suspension of New START Treaty
    Tags:
    new start, nuclear, US Air Force, Donald Trump, Washington, D.C, Moscow, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      rhetoric and reality have always been two separate 'worlds'.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      :) Go get 'em, DJT.
    • Reply
      John Twining
      Well at least it beats the old days of US leaders being oh so drearily literal, even though they too were never straightforward. Lol.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Jackov
      Old nukes are expensive to maintain, not effective, or survivable.
    • Reply
      John Twining
      Lol Just been reminded of a wonderfully apposite quote by Devin Nunes, Chairman of the US House Intel Committee, speaking about the Trump "wiretapping" allegation:-

      "... if you take the President literally, it didn't happen."
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok