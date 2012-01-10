Messi gets third straight FIFA Soccer's Best Player title

Argentinean-born forward of the Barcelona team Lionel Messi became the first to win FIFA player of the year award three times in a row.

In 2010, the FIFA player of the year award was merged with France Football's Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball). Last year, Messi became the first player to claim the trophy, renamed FIFA Ballon d’Or.

He got 47.88 percent of the votes in the survey among national team coaches, captains and selected media, defeating his Barcelona team mate Xavi (nine percent) and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo (22 percent).

"I'm going to share this with Xavi," Messi said at a ceremony in the at the Zurich Kongresshaus. "It's the fourth time we've been here in Zurich; it's a great pleasure to play alongside him. Xavi, you deserve the trophy just as much as me."

This year, the 24-year-old helped his Barcelona team win the Champions League, the Spanish championship and the Club World Cup.

Messi joined former World Cup winners Zinedine Zidane of France and Ronaldo Luis Nazario da Lima of Brazil as three-time winners.