French President Emmanuel Macron and his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will attend the tournament's final match.

French and Croatian football fans have gathered at the Fan Fest in Moscow to watch the final match of World Cup 2018.

France, who claimed their only World Cup title on home turf in 1998, will be playing in their third final in 20 years. Croatia, whose previous best result was their third place at the 1998 World Cup, advanced to the final for the first time in their history.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.