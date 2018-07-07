Graffiti of Keeper Akinfeev Painted in Russia's Cities After Match Against Spain

KEMEROVO (Sputnik) - A graffiti depicting Russia captain and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev has been painted on a university in Russia's Siberian city of Kemerovo after the goalkeeper helped to see his side through to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, the university's spokeswoman Veronika Dzvonik told Sputnik.

Graffiti pictures of Akinfeev have appeared all over Russia after the famous move of the goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev while catching the ball in the Spain-Russia match.

Russia beat Spain on penalties in the round of 16 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on June 1, with Akinfeev saving two of Spain's spot-kicks.

"It's after that dramatic match against Spain that we decided to paint a graffiti in honor of Akinfeev. He delivered a powerful performance and we wanted to commemorate that historic moment," Dzvonik said.

A graffiti of Akinfeev was painted in Himki, Moscow region.

A graffiti of Akinfeev was also painted in Shelkovo, the Moscow region.

The hosts will next face Croatia in Sochi on Saturday with the kick-off set for 21:00 Moscow time (18:00 GMT).

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be held at the Luzhniki Stadium.