Russia clinched its round of 16 match against Spain on Sunday, winning the penalty shootout 4-3 due to two saves by goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, ultimately making it to quarterfinals.

Before this historic game, Russia was considered one of the weakest teams in the World Cup, with Spain being one of the favorites. This is the first time in Russia's history that the country has managed to win a knock-out stage match at the World Cup since 1986.