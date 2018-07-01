Twitter Hails 'Stratospheric' Akinfeev as Russia Delivers 'Spain-ful' Defeat

While the Russian and Spanish football teams clashed during the FIFA World Cup match on Sunday, social media outlets erupted with a barrage of memes and joking comments related to the flow of the game.

As the two teams vied to determine who would continue on to the quarterfinals and who would return home in defeat, thousands of football fans and casual observers watched the game and commented on its flow.

Spain was technically the first to score during the match, as Russia’s Sergei Ignashevich landed an own goal.

What type of record is this? "Sergei Ignashevich is the oldest ever player to score an own goal in a #WorldCup at the age of 38 years, 352 days." #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/1KwULwKzP5 — #PrayForNigeria 🇳🇬💔 (@Bhadoosky) 1 июля 2018 г.

After a penalty shot allowed Russia to even the score, some users joked about Russian President Vladimir Putin clandestinely aiding his team.

“Da, I make penalty happen. And I can make more penalty happen, also…” #SPARUS pic.twitter.com/sthAIJO5lI — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) 1 июля 2018 г.

Is Russia actually good or did Putin do some negotiating? #SpaRus pic.twitter.com/i3XUUsDEv4 — Cerce (@Cerceee) 1 июля 2018 г.

No one could explain the blackout in the VAR studio that handed the Russian's a dubious penalty. #SPARUS pic.twitter.com/KDHDt7N0bt — Simon Warren (@100Climbs) 1 июля 2018 г.

Others poked fun at Gerard Pique’s handball that allowed Russia to take a penalty shot.

Piqué just wanted to show his support for the King In the North! #HandsUp #SPARUS pic.twitter.com/ymQrQWjpNX — Arya Stark 🐺 (@Arya_No1) 1 июля 2018 г.

A number of people shared their thoughts about the Spanish team.

Moreover, there was also no shortage of people complaining about how boring they thought the match was.

Out of Spain's gazillion passes, I reckon only about 25% of them go forward. Always sideways or backwards.

Boring their opponents to death

#ESP #RUS #SPARUS #WorldCup — Craig 'not Creg' Fraser (@ChemistCraig) 1 июля 2018 г.

And after the match finally culminated in a penalty shootout after which Russia managed to clutch a stunning 4-3 victory, a stunned audience tried to make sense of what happened.

Poor #Iniesta — what a wonderful player. Sad way to end his time with the Spanish team. #Spain have been a really strong team for so many years. Lots of brilliant players, capable of such beautiful football. Till the next world cup! #SPARUS #ESPRUS #WorldCup2018 #WorldCup — Femme Footballe (@FemmeFootballe) 1 июля 2018 г.

This was not meant to happen.

This couldn't happen.

This is happening..

Spain are out of the WC#SoccerShocker 😱 #SPARUS — Ashutosh Swain (@AshuSwain) 1 июля 2018 г.

Wow. Akinfeev was already a national hero. Now he’s gone stratospheric. Let it not be mistaken: KEEPERS LOVE PENALTY SHOOTOUTS! #chancetobeahero #SPARUS — Rich Lee (@DickieLee) 1 июля 2018 г.