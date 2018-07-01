Twitter Hails 'Stratospheric' Akinfeev as Russia Delivers 'Spain-ful' Defeat

As the two teams vied to determine who would continue on to the quarterfinals and who would return home in defeat, thousands of football fans and casual observers watched the game and commented on its flow.
Spain was technically the first to score during the match, as Russia’s Sergei Ignashevich landed an own goal.
#SPARUS— Davyg (@SlapBatter) 1 июля 2018 г.
Ra Ra Ignashevich
Oh Those Russians pic.twitter.com/sHf9bXarWe
What type of record is this? "Sergei Ignashevich is the oldest ever player to score an own goal in a #WorldCup at the age of 38 years, 352 days." #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/1KwULwKzP5— #PrayForNigeria 🇳🇬💔 (@Bhadoosky) 1 июля 2018 г.
Thought Impractical Joker @jamessmurray was on the pitch. Then after that joke of a tackle/ own goal, I’m still pretty sure he’s switched places with Ignashevich! 😂 #worldcup #lookalike #SPNRUS pic.twitter.com/ws6qaNC1oH— Christina ‘Gooner’ Swain (@Go0nerette) 1 июля 2018 г.
After a penalty shot allowed Russia to even the score, some users joked about Russian President Vladimir Putin clandestinely aiding his team.
“Da, I make penalty happen. And I can make more penalty happen, also…” #SPARUS pic.twitter.com/sthAIJO5lI— Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) 1 июля 2018 г.
Is Russia actually good or did Putin do some negotiating? #SpaRus pic.twitter.com/i3XUUsDEv4— Cerce (@Cerceee) 1 июля 2018 г.
Spain 1-1 Russia #SPARUS pic.twitter.com/2AisIq1072— Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) 1 июля 2018 г.
No one could explain the blackout in the VAR studio that handed the Russian's a dubious penalty. #SPARUS pic.twitter.com/KDHDt7N0bt— Simon Warren (@100Climbs) 1 июля 2018 г.
Others poked fun at Gerard Pique’s handball that allowed Russia to take a penalty shot.
Piqué just wanted to show his support for the King In the North! #HandsUp #SPARUS pic.twitter.com/ymQrQWjpNX— Arya Stark 🐺 (@Arya_No1) 1 июля 2018 г.
So how are you supposed to jump? #WorldCup2018 #SPARUS #VARcicle pic.twitter.com/k5hx4pvcoI— AFCB Rob 🍒 (@rdw4591) 1 июля 2018 г.
Pique defending that corner #WorldCup #ESP #SpaRus pic.twitter.com/mzFSFjXs8N— Ben Crawford (@Crawfiee19) 1 июля 2018 г.
Pique took "Put your hands in the air like you just dont care"to another level. #SPARUS #RUSSPA #WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 #FifaWorldCup2018 #SPA #Spain #RUS #Russia— Naema (@LadyWordsmythe) 1 июля 2018 г.
A number of people shared their thoughts about the Spanish team.
Whenever Isco gets the ball..#SPARUS ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WelcMVMscN— Adam (@adamxo_) 1 июля 2018 г.
#SPARUS Hope they bring on El Roberto pic.twitter.com/YJ0LjEIfSR— Dame Nellie Pledge (@mac32bit) 1 июля 2018 г.
#AdFSports— AdForumCo (@AdForumCo) 1 июля 2018 г.
De gea at Man united vs De gea at Spain #SPARUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/CWx2StMZhG
Moreover, there was also no shortage of people complaining about how boring they thought the match was.
Out of Spain's gazillion passes, I reckon only about 25% of them go forward. Always sideways or backwards.— Craig 'not Creg' Fraser (@ChemistCraig) 1 июля 2018 г.
Boring their opponents to death
#ESP #RUS #SPARUS #WorldCup
This is honestly the first and only boring game I have watched involving @diegocosta #bored #SPARUS #WorldCup2018— Bijayandra Shrestha (@bijayandra_sta) 1 июля 2018 г.
#boring!! #russia #WordCup2018 #sparus pic.twitter.com/zm96xpaKvj— Johan 'superhegl' (@superhegl) 1 июля 2018 г.
And after the match finally culminated in a penalty shootout after which Russia managed to clutch a stunning 4-3 victory, a stunned audience tried to make sense of what happened.
When Akinfeev saved Aspas penalty #WorldCup #ESPRUS #SPARUS pic.twitter.com/L53gNMPjVR— Moheeb (@MoheebThirteen) 1 июля 2018 г.
New quote when you lose a penalty— Hafizie Jamal (@hafiziejamal) 1 июля 2018 г.
"This loss is so #Spainful"#WorldCup #WorldCup2018 #SPARUS #Spain #SpainVSRussia #SemuanyaBOLA #RUS
Wow what a shock!! Bye bye Spain! #Worldcup2018Russia #SPARUS pic.twitter.com/FaNWxgjy6I— Jamie McFadyen (@jamiedrmc) 1 июля 2018 г.
Poor #Iniesta — what a wonderful player. Sad way to end his time with the Spanish team. #Spain have been a really strong team for so many years. Lots of brilliant players, capable of such beautiful football. Till the next world cup! #SPARUS #ESPRUS #WorldCup2018 #WorldCup— Femme Footballe (@FemmeFootballe) 1 июля 2018 г.
This was not meant to happen.— Ashutosh Swain (@AshuSwain) 1 июля 2018 г.
This couldn't happen.
This is happening..
Spain are out of the WC#SoccerShocker 😱 #SPARUS
Wow. Akinfeev was already a national hero. Now he’s gone stratospheric. Let it not be mistaken: KEEPERS LOVE PENALTY SHOOTOUTS! #chancetobeahero #SPARUS— Rich Lee (@DickieLee) 1 июля 2018 г.
Penalties are also known as #Russian roulette. Well, the Russian team played this well. While 2010 world champs of Spain lick their wounds, the#Russian team makes sure many of the 135 million Russians will watch the quarter finals of #WorldCup2018 #CongratstoRussia #SpaRus— Miriam van Gool (@MiriamvGool) 1 июля 2018 г.
