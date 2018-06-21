Senegal Coach Named 'Panther' and 'Sex Symbol of FIFA 2018' by Twitter Users

FIFA World Cup viewers have taken notice of Senegal's head coach, who appeared genuinely thrilled with the goals scored against Poland, calling his reaction "stylish."

A short video with Cisse was shared on social media platforms after the Senegal v Poland match. Twitter users have compared him to the Marvel hero — Black Panther and turned the video into a meme gif.

While the male portion of commentators made jokes of the meme, the ladies recognized Cissé as the sex symbol of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Some bloggers suggested that the coach knew that he would get on camera, and started to pose on purpose.

The Senegal-Poland match took place on June 19 at Spartak stadium in Moscow. The match ended with a score of 1-2 in favor of Senegal.

Senegal will play Japan in Yekaterinburg on June 24. Both sides won their opening matches in Group H.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.