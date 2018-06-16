Iceland Scores Goal, Now Tied 1-1 With Argentina

Argentinian national team's forwards Messi and Aguero are playing against Iceland, which made headlines during the Euro-2016, where they crushed England.

Almost immediately after Argentine striker Sergio Aguero scored the first goal in the match in Group D held in Moscow, Iceland "returned" the favor, securing a 1-1 score.

A day prior to the match with two-time champions Argentina, Iceland midfielder and captain Aron Gunnarsson said that the team wanted to give their fans "a surprise" at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. At the same time, the team's head coach, Heimir Hallgrimsson, said that Iceland would not assign a player to personally mark star striker Lionel Messi.

Separately, Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli said that "the main thing is to let the players show what they can do," while Messi would "prove his worth at this World Cup."

Argentina have been drawn in Group D along with Nigeria, Croatia and Iceland, which had qualified for the World Cup for the first time and are the smallest nation to achieve the feat.

