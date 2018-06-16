Eyes on the Price: Germany in High Spirits Ahead of World Cup Match With Mexico

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany head coach Joachim Low said on Saturday that he "did not dream" of repeating Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Reigning champions Germany, who thrashed Brazil 7-1 in the semi-final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, will face Mexico at Moscow's 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

"I don't dream of this, I'm a realist. We won the semi-final with a 7-1 score, this happens once in a lifetime. It was a wonderful day… but I don't think this will happen again. The most important thing is to win the semi-final, the score doesn't matter," Low told journalists when he was asked if Germany could repeat their 2014 World Cup result.

He added that all the top-level teams, including Brazil, France and Spain, have become stronger since 2014.

"We must admit the strong points of the other teams… We must think what we need to improve," Low said.

Low said further that he was sure that his team would get off to a good start at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"There is nothing better for a footballer than to play at a World Cup, and, of course [our] players feel the tension. But at a tournament like this you should take it one step at a time. Right now we are focusing on Mexico and I am sure we will get off to a good start at the tournament," Low told journalists.

​Germany-Mexico

Speaking about the upcoming match with Mexico, Midfielder Julian Draxler expressed hope that Germany would "hold up tradition", and Mexico would not defeat them.

"Mexico has never defeated Germany. It's a new tournament, and history doesn't matter. But we hope that we will hold up the tradition, and Mexico won't defeat us… We have many young strong players, some of them have used the chance to show their worth at the Confederations Cup. It is very important for us to have players who have… won the world champions title, they know how to start such tournament," Daxler told journalists.

Julian Draxler will start tomorrow for #GER against #MEX (via a Löw interview with ARD Radio).



Löw at the presser today: He took a huge step forward at the Confed Cup, being captain too. I’m a fan of his ability. He can make a difference.”



Draxler’s #WorldCup? pic.twitter.com/fdfLZnmmcZ — Jonathan Harding (@JonBloggs66) June 16, 2018

​Draxler stated that Germany had noticed some of the Mexico "weak spots" at the Confederations Cup in 2017.

"Yes, we defeated Mexico 4-1 at the Confederations Cup, but now it's a completely different tournament. Our team has changed a lot since then… We'll have a completely different game. We've noticed some of the Mexico's weak spots during that game, but tomorrow everything will start afresh," Draxler told journalists.

Germany thrashed Mexico 4-1 in the semi-final of the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

"Mexico is a strong team… We're ready to meet them, we're looking forward to the game. If we follow our plan and use our strong points, we will win," Draxler said.

He added that he was eager to take part in the match.

"Ask the coach if I get into the squad or not," he told journalists.

Draxler went on saying that Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil was perhaps "the most creative player" of the team.

"Mesut Ozil is an extraordinary player… Perhaps, he's our most creative player. There is no doubt that he is very much important to the German national team. But you should ask the coach if he [Ozil] makes it to the squad," Draxler said.

​Germany will also play Sweden in Sochi on June 23 and South Korea in Kazan on June 27 in as a part of Group F.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will last till July 15, with the games set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.