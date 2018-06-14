Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Russia vs Saudi Arabia

Russia Triumphs 5:0 in Opening Match of World Cup Against Saudis

Moscow
Russian national team hit the score during the first FIFA World Cup match: the fifth goal was scored from the free-kick by Alexander Golovin.

Head Coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov has commented on the team's victory in the opening match of World Cup against Saudi Arabia.

"We said yesterday at a press conference that no one has won with words yet. Today, we proved by deed that we want to be worthy hosts of this World Cup. I'm grateful to the guys, they fulfilled everything we planned," Cherchesov said.

Russia Midfielder Gazinsky scored the first goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday, as hosts Russia took on Saudi Arabia in Moscow's 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium.

The second goal was scored by Denis Cheryshev, who replaced Alan Dzagoev after his injury. The 27-year-old CSKA Moscow player fell on the pitch, injuring his left leg before being substituted in the 24th minute of the match.

Russia midfielder Alan Dzagoev will be sidelined for one to two weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during the match, President of the Russian Premier League Sergey Pryadkin said.

"Dzagoev is out for one to two weeks, it's a pity for him," Pryadkin told journalists.

Artem Dzyuba shot the third goal in the first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, bringing the total score to 3:0.

After an intense struggle, Denis Cheryshev scored his goal, the fourth goal in the match. Cheryshev has been declared the best player of the 2018 World Cup opening match.

Aleksandr Golovin completed the scoring at 5-0 in a free kick.

Russia's first-ever World Cup will be held at 12 arenas across 11 cities with the final set to be played at Luzhniki on July 15.

Russia will next face Egypt on Tuesday and Uruguay on June 25 in their remaining two Group A matches.

win, victory, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, Saudi Arabia
