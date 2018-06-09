VAR System to Help ‘Avoid Mistakes’ When Officiating Matches - FIFA

"It [VAR] was a great success in Italy… The statistics are very positive. We had more than a hundred referee decisions changed… Technologies are everywhere. The target of VAR is justice and to avoid clear and obvious mistakes," Rosetti told journalists.

READ MORE: Midfielder Perez to Replace Injured Lanzini in Argentina Squad Ahead of FIFA

Rosetti provided a training on the use of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system at the opening of the FIFA's International Broadcast Center in Moscow on Saturday.

"It's a good feeling because I like Russia, I like Russian people so I'm glad that I'm here again. I was welcomed warmly in Russia. We did a great job with the Russian Football Union. I have excellent memories from the Russian referees. My experience in Russia was really good. I had no doubts but when I came here it was easy to understand that Russia did a lot for this World Cup and I'm sure everything will run in the best way. So, Russia is organizing this World Cup in a really fantastic way and Moscow is ready for a great World Cup," Rosetti told journalists.

VAR will be used at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 arenas in 11 cities across Russia.