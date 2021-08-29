Turkey 'Has No Doubts' That It Will Be Able to Buy Another Batch of S-400s, Erdogan Says

Ankara has no doubts that it will be able to buy a second regiment of S-400 air defence systems from Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.
"We have no doubts about the purchase of a second batch of S-400s from Russia. Turkey and Russia are taking a lot of steps, whether it be with S-400s or other areas in the defence industry. During the effort to put out the fires [in southern Turkey] we used Russian planes. In my last telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, we discussed this topic. When I travel to Russia, we will discuss all of this again," Erdogan said, speaking to journalists onboard his plane while on route back from his visit to Bosnia on Sunday.
Officials in Ankara have resisted US and NATO pressure, stressing repeatedly that they would not give up their existing S-400s and indicating that they would be interested in purchasing more. Some analysts have speculated that Turkey's interest in S-400s stems in part from the fact that they appear to lack a kill switch which would allow Washington or its allies to deactivate Turkish air defences in an instant in the event of conflict.
This week, Russia's state arms exporter announced that a contract on the delivery of additional S-400s for Turkey is expected to be signed before the end of 2021.
In addition to Turkey, Belarus and China have received several S-400s, and in 2018 Russia and India penned a $5.4 billion contract for the air defence weapons. S-400 deliveries to India are expected to begin in November, with Delhi planning to begin deploying the system by April 2022. The US has repeatedly threatened to sanction Delhi over its S-400 purchase, but the Asian nation has so far ignored these warnings. Russia had 34 regiments of S-400s consisting of 560 launchers as of late 2020, with the systems making up a substantial portion of the mobile component of the country's layered air defence network.
