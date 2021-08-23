Kalashnikov Showcases Serial Version of First 'Smart' Shotgun With On-Board Computer

The Russian defense manufacturing company Kalashnikov presented a serial version of the first 'smart' shotgun, the МР-155 Ultima, at the ARMY-2021 international forum.
The shotgun is equipped with an onboard personal computer with a digital display, clock, compass, timer, and shot counter, along with many other features.
"We present the serial version of the MP-155 Ultima smart gun", the defense manufacturer stated. "Over the past year, the onboard personal computer (PC) has been radically redesigned - now it is on the Android system. The design has also been adapted to accommodate the use of a detachable butt-stock - only with a pistol grip."
The cutting-edge 'smart' shotgun, based on the classic MP-155 hunting rifle, was first showcased during ARMY-2020 and globally presented in Abu-Dhabi in February at IDEX 2021.
The weapon is constructed in modular segments, allowing owners to customize the gun in a preferable way. The external elements are made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and high-tech polymers.
