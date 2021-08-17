Il-112V Military Transport Aircraft Crashes Outside Moscow During Training Flight

A prototype of Russia's new Il-112V military transport aircraft has crashed in the Moscow Region, a source in the defence sector told Sputnik.
"A prototype [of the] Il-112V crashed on 17 August during a flight in the Moscow Region", the source said.
According to preliminary data, three men were on board and no one survived the crash.
The press service of United Aircraft reported that a special commission has been set up to investigate the crash.
The Il-112V military transport aircraft was designed for the transportation and airborne landing of personnel, weapons, and other cargoes with a maximum weight of 5 tonnes. Il-112V is expected to replace the An-26. The cruising speed of the aircraft is 470 kilometers per hour, while its flight range with a maximum load is 1,200 kilometres.
