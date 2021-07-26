‘My Goodness, the Skills It Takes!’: Pentagon Spokesman Swoons Over Air Force Refuelling Video

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby expressed his excitement and admiration over the skills of US military pilots involved in the mid-air refuelling of a Boeing E-4B airborne command post aircraft, posting a short video of the procedure on Twitter.
An E-4B refuel mid-flight simply never gets old. My goodness, the skills it takes! Great flying by these aircrews. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/ZRxXPOd84O— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) July 26, 2021
“An E-4B refuel mid-flight simply never gets old. My goodness, the skills it takes! Great flying by these aircrews. Thank you so much,” Kirby wrote.
Kirby did not attribute the video or specify where the refuel took place, and whether it was a recent or archival footage. However, flight trackers reported Monday that four KC-135s had taken off from Yokota Airbase in Japan early Monday to refuel one E-4B and a second unidentified plane over the western Pacific. It takes two fully topped up KC-135s to refuel a single E-4B.
The E-4B is designed to evacuate America’s civilian leadership and Pentagon top brass in the event of a nuclear war and the destruction of ground and satellite communications. The US Air Force has four E-4Bs in its inventory, with the plane design first introduced in the mid-1970s and upgraded repeatedly since that time.
