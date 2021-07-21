Russia in Preliminary Negotiations With Foreign Partners on Su-57 Deliveries

"Partners are interested, we are conducting preliminary negotiations with some of them", Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 air show in the Moscow region. "We see a great interest in the justifiably expensive and highly promising fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft. Naturally, countries that can afford such a high-tech machine with very, very 'serious' characteristics of various kinds are those countries that we could call creditworthy".
Su-57 is a fifth-generation Russian multifunctional fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and surface targets. It has a supersonic cruising flight speed, inboard armament and antiradar coating.
The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place from 20-25 July. Sputnik News Agency is an official media partner of the event.
