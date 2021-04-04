Unique Method of Guiding Attack Drones Tested in Syria, Source Says

"In the Syrian Arab Republic, tests were carried out on targeting terrorist sites with the Inohodets attack drones using the Strelets-M KRUS [modernized reconnaissance, control and communications complex]. As in the case of manned aircraft, a significant increase in the efficiency and accuracy of airstrikes has been demonstrated thanks to the use of Strelets," the source said.
The source did not specify the exact date of the tests, but said that if future tests are successful and if Russian drones are improved, it is possible that Strelets-M or other versions of the complex will allow ground forces to provide target designation for attack UAVs directly.
According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Strelets KRUS reconnaissance, control and communications complex allows to hit targets in almost real-time, 8-12 minutes after their detection.
In late December, Sputnik reported that the Orion attack and reconnaissance drone had become Russia's first UAV to fire small guided missiles. A source in the defense industry sector expressed the belief that mass introduction of the Orion drone to the Russian armed forces would "restore parity with [a] potential enemy in this class of equipment."
All comments
Show new comments (0)