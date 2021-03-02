Register
01:37 GMT02 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) is the U.S. Army’s program to replace the Vietnam-era M113 Family of Vehicles.

    US Army Expects to Field New Modular AMPV Armored Vehicle in 2023

    David Schacher, BAE Systems
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    As the Pentagon rushes to outfit its vehicles with as many features as possible, new and unexpected problems are arising, such as a new version of its M1A2 Abrams tank that is too heavy to meet many maximum transport weight limits.

    The Pentagon’s long-awaited replacement for the M113 family of armored tracked vehicles could be fielded by US forces as early as mid-2023, an Army spokesperson told Defense News recently.

    According to a timeline laid out by the representative from the Army’s Program Executive Office for Ground Combat Systems, BAE Systems’ Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) has already begun its basic qualification testing, following its production rollout last September.

    Some of the problems already encountered have been roof and hatch leaks caused by a mix of newer and older components, requiring those parts to be completely redesigned.

    The AMPV aims to fill a large role: the M113s have been in military service since the Vietnam War, but were relegated to secondary duties during the US occupation of Iraq that began in 2003. Their vulnerability to improvised explosive devices and ambushes helped pave the way for the Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) wheeled trucks, although they had their own failings which included inferior offroad performance and weapons loadouts compared to the tracked M113s.
    M577 V2 Armored Personnel Carrier. (File)
    © Wikipedia
    M577 V2 Armored Personnel Carrier. (File)

    Like the M113, the AMPV is intended to be modular, adapted to a variety of roles ranging from medical support to command post to mortar carrier. Last month, Lockheed Martin announced it had received a new contract to integrate a Modular Active Protection System (MAPS), which intercepts incoming anti-tank missiles and rocket-propelled grenades at close range, onto the AMPV and other Army vehicles, such as the Stryker light-armored vehicle, the Bradley infantry-fighting vehicle, and the Abrams main battle tank.

    However, budget issues created by COVID-19 pandemic-related delays have forced Washington to reconcile some of its grand plans for AMPV procurement. In fiscal year 2021, the Army is buying just 32 instead of the originally planned buy of 143 this fiscal year. The Army has pledged overall to buy more than 450 AMPVs, but its plans entail thousands one day being in service.

    Related:

    Photos: Russian Army to Showcase ‘Unsinkable’ Amphibious Armored Car at Army-2020 Forum
    US Troops Stationed in Germany Train on New Anti-Air Variant of Stryker Armored Vehicle
    Pentagon Leaders Worried US Army’s Abrams Main Battle Tank Too Heavy to Transport
    Tags:
    Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), armored vehicle, US Army, M113
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Kate Hudson in a handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 28 February 2021.
    78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse