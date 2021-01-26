Russian Tu-142 Planes Conduct Scheduled Flight Over Bering Sea, Sea of Chukotsk

The comment was issued soon after the North American Aerospace Defence Command claimed having detected two Tu-142 planes in Alaska's air defence identification zone.
"On 26 January 2021, two Tu-142MZ long-range anti-submarine planes of the Pacific Fleet's naval aviation performed a scheduled flight over the waters of the Bering Sea and the Sea of Chukotsk. The aircraft spent over 11 hours in the air and covered over 8,000 kilometres", the Eastern Military District said.
The flight was carried out in strict compliance with international regulations for the airspace use, the Russian military stressed.
Crews of the Tu-142 planes practised flights over featureless terrains and piloting without ground electronic facilities for aerial navigation. The aircraft was accompanied by high-altitude MiG-31BM fighters of the Pacific Fleet in the close-in zone.
