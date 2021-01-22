Register
12:19 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Egyptian Sa'iqa (commando) before a group of knocked out Israeli tanks, in the village of Abu 'Atwa, during the Battle of Ismailia, Yom Kippur War.

    ‘Enemies Will Conclude Israel is Weak’: Docs Reveal Panic in Israeli Command During Yom Kippur War

    © Wikipedia / Egyptian Army
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/16/1081848642_0:96:1783:1099_1200x675_80_0_0_3cd1478f8f6677f4e76aacec682fa627.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202101221081848691-enemies-will-conclude-israel-is-weak-docs-reveal-panic-in-israeli-command-during-yom-kippur-war/

    On 6 October 1973, Egypt and Syria mounted a surprise invasion of Israel during the Yom Kippur religious holiday. The three-week war that followed ended in an Israeli military victory, but the first week of hostilities saw a series of victories for the Arabs which forced an emergency intervention by the United States to prevent Tel Aviv’s defeat.

    Newly published archival documents show that Israeli high command was desperate to show to its enemies and the world during the first tense week of the Yom Kippur War that it was still capable of successful offensive operations, with one plan reportedly including a mass bombing campaign of Syrian cities.

    “I have been living – since the beginning of the campaign – with the feeling that we cannot leave [the war] in a situation that the world says: That’s it. What we thought about Israel and the [Israel Defence Forces]: That’s it,” Prime Minister Golda Meir said during a meeting on 10 October, her remarks made available in a Defence Ministry release and quoted by the Times of Israel.

    “We are ready to go back but the Egyptians aren’t totally ready to go back, but they’d be ready for a ceasefire for the following reason: That tomorrow we are bombing all of Syria, including the cities, and that we are advancing into Syria, and the world will believe that we are strong,” IDF Chief of Staff David Elazar was revealed to have said during the same meeting.

    “No one in the world recognizes our weakness, not in Israel, not in America, not the Arabs and not the Russians. Tomorrow they’ll believe it more, that we are preparing for this, that we are going to Damascus,” Elazar added, referring to the superpower rivalry at the time, in which the Soviets supported the Arabs while Washington backed Tel Aviv.

    In the first week of the war, Egyptian and Syrian troops achieved a number of stunning victories against Israeli forces, with the former successfully crossing the Suez Canal, destroying the defences of the so-called Bar Lev Line and advancing some 20 km into the Sinai, which Israel had occupied during the Six-Day War of June 1967. Syrian forces, meanwhile, entered the occupied Golan and advanced toward the Sea of Galilee.

    Egyptian military trucks cross a bridge laid over the Suez Canal on October 7, 1973, during the Yom Kippur War
    © Photo : Unnamed Central Intelligence Agency employee
    Egyptian military trucks cross a bridge laid over the Suez Canal on October 7, 1973, during the Yom Kippur War

    Israeli air superiority, assured at the start of the 1967 war by its surprise bombings of Syrian and Egyptian airfields, proved less effective in 1973, with the Arab armies equipped with the latest Soviet air defence systems and fighter jets, including the SA-6 Gainful surface-to-air missile, which took out dozens of enemy jets.

    The unexpected routing of Israeli forces prompted Tel Aviv’s US ally to launch an emergency strategic airlift operation known as Operation Nickel Grass, which helped Israel survive the initial blows and eventually, begin to beat back the Arabs. US support including parking an aircraft carrier strike group in the Mediterranean to assist in the supply operation. That mission led to an increased risk of World War III as the Soviet Mediterranean task force faced off against its US counterparts and engaged in a resupply mission of its own.

    USS Independence (CV-62) underway in the eastern Mediterranean, 20 December 1973
    © Wikipedia / US Navy photo
    USS Independence (CV-62) underway in the eastern Mediterranean, 20 December 1973

    ‘They Broke Through Our Lines in One Shot’

    “We had a night that was not good. Compared to yesterday, on the canal, it was a bit better. We succeeded in blocking them. But on the other hand, on the Golan, they broke through our lines in one shot with large quantities of tanks,” Elazar was quoted as saying on 7 October, adding that Israel’s Golan outpost had been totally overrun.

    During that meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Yigal Allon proposed bombing Damascus in response, with the idea shot down by Elazar amid fear of Syrian retaliation in kind. “Technically there’s no difficulty for us to bomb [Damascus]. But practically they aren’t attacking cities, and I don’t’ want to start that,” he said.

    Despite the IDF Chief of Staff’s objections, the Israeli air force did go on to launch several air raids over the Syrian capital, eventually also targeting it with artillery.

    Israeli F-4 Phantom II fighter shot down by Syrian MiG-21 during Yom Kippur war
    © CC0
    Israeli F-4 Phantom II fighter shot down by Syrian MiG-21 during Yom Kippur war

    In one meeting, IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yisrael Tal warned that if Israel did not achieve a decisive victory soon, its enemies would consider it “weak” and seek to pursue the war to the end.

    “I agree with the chief of staff that our credibility is going to run out. If there’s not a turning point, then our friends and enemies will reach the conclusion that the State of Israel is weak. Once there is that conclusion, there’s no doubt that the Arabs will want it all and won’t settle for a small amount,” Tal said.

    The official called for the urgent redeployment of forces from the Syrian front to the Sinai, where the Egyptian advance was causing mounting losses and threatened Israel’s soft underbelly.

    Defence Minister Moshe Dayan disagreed, saying that “smashing” the Syrians was the first priority, and suggesting that “we need them to shout that we’re approaching Damascus,” with such an advance deemed “essential for breaking” the Arab Republic and “bargaining” them into a ceasefire. Meir agreed with Dayan’s calculations.

    A transcript from 10 October also showed a dilemma for the Israelis amid a possible intervention by the United Nations, with the cabinet reportedly approving the idea of an immediate ceasefire on the Syrian front, where the IDF had made gains, but opposing it on the Egyptian front, where its forces had been pushed back. Prime Minister Meir said in the meeting that Israel’s US allies would veto a Security Council call for a withdrawal to the 1967 borders.

    Along with the documents, the IDF released previously unpublicized photos of Meir’s meetings with Israeli high command in the field.

    Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir listens to defence officials during a briefing on the military situation during the Yom Kippur War.
    © Photo : Israel Defence Force
    Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir listens to defence officials during a briefing on the military situation during the Yom Kippur War.

    Although Israel gradually reversed its fortunes, coming within several kilometers of Damascus in the north and surrounding large Egyptian tank formations in the Sinai in the war’s final weeks, the Yom Kippur War is nevertheless widely regarded as the first major military failure for the IDF, with Israeli forces losing up to 8,800 troops, over a thousand tanks, 400 armoured vehicles and 350+ aircraft. On the Arab side, Egyptian and Syrian forces suffered roughly 9,000 dead, and 1,775 tanks and 450 jets and helicopters lost.

    The Yom Kippur War eventually led to the signing of a US-brokered Egypt-Israel peace treaty in 1979, and included an end to the Israeli occupation of the Sinai. The Syrian side has yet to sign a similar treaty, and Israel continues to occupy large swathes of Syrian territory in the Golan.

    In this file photo taken March 26, 1979, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat,left, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, center, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin clasp hands on the north lawn of the White House as they completed signing of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. When Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin shook hands with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat on the White House lawn on March 26, 1979, ordinary Israelis saw not only an end to war with their largest neighbor but also the hope of warm relations with the people next door
    © AP Photo / BOB DAUGHERTY
    In this file photo taken March 26, 1979, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat,left, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, center, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin clasp hands on the north lawn of the White House as they completed signing of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. When Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin shook hands with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat on the White House lawn on March 26, 1979, ordinary Israelis saw not only an end to war with their largest neighbor but also the hope of warm relations with the people next door

    Related:

    Mossad Chief Suggested Publishing Intel in 1973 to Avert Yom Kippur War - Cable
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse