Register
02:50 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A B-1B Lancer with a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) flies in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20. The flight was a demonstration of the B-1B’s external weapons carriage capabilities.

    Photos: US Air Force Marks First by Flying B-1 Bomber With Externally-Mounted Cruise Missile

    Courtesy of the US Air Force/Ethan Wagner
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081277303_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_8a9c22ea70f801dc7368c266fa2adea4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202011261081277345-photos-us-air-force-marks-first-by-flying-b-1-bomber-with-externally-mounted-cruise-missile/

    In August 2019, then-US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) chief Gen. John Hyten revealed to congressional lawmakers that only a small fraction of the US Air Force’s 62 B-1B bombers were mission ready; however, over the past several months more of the Lancer aircraft have been improved as officials also seek to bolster the bomber’s weapons capabilities.

    For the very first time, the US Air Force has proven that it has the ability to fly a B-1B Lancer bomber carrying an externally-mounted stealth cruise missile, which the service successfully showed off during a November flight test, it recently confirmed.

    The successful captive-carry demonstration occurred on November 20 and involved a B-1B Lancer assigned to the service’s 419th Flight Test Squadron, part of the 412th Test Wing that serves under the Global Power Combined Test Force. 

    A Tuesday release by the Air Force indicates that the missile attached to the aircraft was an inert AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), and that the demonstration was carried out over Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California.

    The JASSM was attached to a pylon that normally carries an AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod, according to The Drive’s War Zone, which also reported that pylon was attached to one of six external hardpoints fitted on the craft that were originally created to fit “special launch racks.”

    A B-1B Lancer with a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) flies in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20. The flight was a demonstration of the B-1B’s external weapons carriage capabilities.
    Courtesy of the US Air Force/Ethan Wagner
    A B-1B Lancer with a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) flies in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20. The flight was a demonstration of the B-1B’s external weapons carriage capabilities.

    Gen. Tim Ray, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, said in a statement accompanying the release that the event was a “major step forward in our global precision fires capability and it is important we pursue these technologies to remain ahead of our competitors.” 

    The ultimate goal of the initiative is to adapt a “small number of our healthiest B-1s to carry hypersonic weapons,” Ray further explained, noting that renovation would prove to be a “vital bridge between the bomber force we have today, to the force of tomorrow.”

    The service has indicated that the continued demonstrations of the project would not affect the branch’s request to retire 17 of its B-1B bombers in 2021, a move which would reduce the fleet to 44 aircraft before the entire fleet is set to retire by 2036.

    A B-1B Lancer with a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) flies in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20. The flight was a demonstration of the B-1B’s external weapons carriage capabilities.
    Courtesy of US Air Force/Ethan Wagner
    A B-1B Lancer with a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) flies in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20. The flight was a demonstration of the B-1B’s external weapons carriage capabilities.
    The next phase in testing is due to include an external weapons release, project lead Agustin Martinez revealed in a statement. It’s unclear at what point officials expect to carry out the test.

    An analysis of the interaction between the new weapons system and the B-1B system will be reviewed by a joint team involving the Air Force Test Center, Boeing and the B-1 programming office.

    Over the years, the aging B-1 fleet has been plagued by maintenance troubles, with Hyten revealing to lawmakers last August that only seven bombers out of the entire fleet were mission ready as a result of repeated deployments wearing down the aircraft. 

    The US Air Force grounded the entire fleet in 2018 and in 2019; however, in the months since the August declaration by Hyten, the Lancers’ readiness rate has been considerably improved.

    Related:

    US Military Official Urges Closer Security Cooperation With Seoul in Space
    US Launches New Projects to Boost Skills in Military-Industrial Complex - Pentagon
    Expert: Effectiveness of US Sanctions on Iran Might Keep Them Intact and Military Strike at Bay
    Israeli Military Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit - Report
    Tags:
    US Air Force, US Air Force, US Military, bombers, B-1 bombers, B-1 bomber
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Red autumn leaves on a koi pond.
    Sea of Red and Yellow: Marvels of Japanese Nature in Autumn
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse