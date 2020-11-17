Register
21:04 GMT17 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 1B interceptor missile is launched from the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test in the mid-Pacific.

    Video: US Warship Shoots Down ICBM Outside Earth’s Atmosphere in Hawaii Defense Test First

    US Navy photo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202011171081196515-video-us-warship-shoots-down-icbm-outside-earths-atmosphere-in-hawaii-defense-test-first/

    The test may provide a new way for the Pentagon to defend Hawaii against potential missile attack instead of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system presently deployed on the islands.

    For the first time, a US Navy destroyer has used a Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The demonstration could shift how the US and allies such as Japan conceive of homeland missile defense.

    According to the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Monday test saw a Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) System-equipped destroyer near Hawaii successfully intercept an inbound ICBM while the missile was still in outer space.

    The MDA released an animated video showing the entire test, which SM-3 maker Raytheon posted on its Twitter page.

    ​During the test, an ICBM-representative target was launched from the test site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, picked up by orbiting ballistic missile early-warning satellites and shot down by an SM-3 Block IIA fired by the USS John Finn, which received targeting information from the satellites.

    Of particular note is that the intercept happened outside Earth’s atmosphere, during the so-called “midcourse” of the ICBM’s trajectory, and involved a kinetic interceptor that obliterated the target rather than an explosive warhead that would have detonated near it.
    US Missile Defense Agency
    A SM-3 Block IIA is launched from the USS John Finn, an Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System-equipped destroyer, Nov. 16, 2020, as part of Flight Test Aegis Weapons System-44 (FTM-44). FTM-44 is a developmental test satisfying a Congressional mandate to evaluate the feasibility of the SM-3 Block IIA missile's capability to defeat an ICBM threat. The SM-3 Block IIA was originally designed and built for the Intermediate-range Ballistic Missile threat set.

    This was the sixth flight test of an SM-3 Block IIA fired by an Aegis BMD-equipped vessel, but the first to demonstrate midcourse interception ability outside the atmosphere - a capability the new BlockIIA missiles have, thanks to booster upgrades. Previously, the SM-3 had been seen as filling a gap between the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system and terminal-phase interceptors like the Patriot and THAAD systems, the latter of which was recently deployed to Hawaii as a temporary defense.

    "This was an incredible accomplishment and critical milestone for the Aegis BMD SM-3 Block IIA program," MDA Director Vice Admiral Jon Hill said in the news release. "The Department is investigating the possibility of augmenting the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system by fielding additional sensors and weapon systems to hedge against unexpected developments in the missile threat.”

    Presently, US GMD missiles are based in silos on the US mainland, but the smaller SM-3, carried by a destroyer or missile cruiser or fired from an Aegis Ashore system, could potentially be used anywhere on the globe.

    Related:

    Photo: US Army Tests New Low-Cost Anti-Air Missile as Alternative to Costly Patriots
    Two Chinese 'Aircraft-Carrier Killer' Missiles Hit Target in South China Sea, Report Says
    North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
    Tags:
    Hawaii, Kinetic Energy Interceptor, US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), US Navy, SM-3 Block IIA, Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse