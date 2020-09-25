Register
    A group of Iranian Navy

    Iran Building Drone and Missile-Carrying, Electronic Warfare Capable Warship, Commander Reveals

    © CC BY 4.0 / Tasnim News Agency / A group of Iranian Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    by
    The Islamic Republic staged large-scale drills in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, the Makran coast, the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean earlier this month amid tensions with Washington. This week, Revolutionary Guard Corps drones captured detailed video footage of a US carrier strike group as it entered the Persian Gulf.

    Iran is building a new class of helicopter-carrying warships capable of operating in the world’s oceans, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri has revealed.

    The domestically-built 65-meter long ships are expected to be unveiled in the near future, Tangsiri said, speaking on television on Thursday evening, without providing any more details.

    Separately, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, commander of Iran’s Navy, said his force would unveil a new dock ship on Navy Day in November, with the 231-meter long vessel expected to carry up to seven helicopters, as well as drones, missiles and electronic warfare equipment.

    The Moudge-class Dena frigate, the Saba minesweeper and a new class of missile boats are also expected to be unveiled on Navy Day, the commander said. The Dena is said to be undergoing its sea final trials, and to be more advanced than previously delivered ships of the class, according to Khanzadi.

    Tangsiri noted that in addition to the new class of corvettes, the IRGC plans to take delivery of new missile-launching boats capable of accelerating to blazing-fast speeds up to 94 knots.

    Commenting on the new vertical takeoff and landing drones which were delivered to the IRGC Navy earlier this week, Tangsiri boasted that the advanced unmanned aerial vehicles can carry laser-guided bombs, and said the drones have a range of 1,500 km.

    Iranian Qods Mohajer-2 drone
    © CC BY 4.0 / Hossein Zohrevand / Iranian Qods Mohajer-2 drone
    Iran: Scores of Domestically-Made Combat Drones Enter Service With IRGC Naval Fleet
    For his part, asked to comment on the US’s recent deployment of the USS Nimitz-led carrier strike group into the Persian Gulf, Khanzadi said that Iran keeps an eye on US naval forces from “the moment they set sail from port,” adding that the Navy and the IRGC divide responsibility for monitoring the foreign ships.

    “The American terrorists are monitored by the Iranian Navy in the Arabian Sea. Once they enter the Persian Gulf, it’s the IRGC which monitors them,” the commander explained.

    Khanzadi added that before the recent deployment, the Pentagon stationed its warships some 600-700 km from Iran, noting that monitored continued even then. “They thought they were out of our reach, not knowing that they were continuously being monitored by us at all hours of the day and night,” he said, without elaborating on the systems or technologies Iran has used to do so.

    The rear admiral suggested that the recent US deployment into the Gulf is said was meant to provide their allies in the region with peace of mind, but suggested the presence is related more to “theatrics” than any real effect on regional security. He emphasized that there is “no serious threat” posed to Iran at sea, and warned that the US would receive a “strong response” if they ever made a “mistake” and attempted to attack the Islamic Republic.

    Iran has made significant strides in the creation of a range of sophisticated weapons systems in recent years, notwithstanding a decade-long United Nations arms embargo, and the interruption of cooperation with its former Western partners in the aftermath of the Revolution of 1979. Iran spends substantially less on defence than the US and its regional adversaries (committing $13 billion to the military in 2018, vs. $649 billion, $67.6 billion and $15.9 billion during the same period by the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel, respectively).

